GoldFund (GFUN) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $124,802.94 and approximately $616.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One GoldFund token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002107 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001598 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002739 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001222 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.