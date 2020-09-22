Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €80.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €82.63 ($97.21).

Shares of HEN3 stock traded down €2.54 ($2.99) on Tuesday, reaching €86.96 ($102.31). The stock had a trading volume of 483,214 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.24.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

