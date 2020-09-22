Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) to “Buy”

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160. Snam has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

