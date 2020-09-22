GoldMint Achieves Market Cap of $500,469.06 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 74.6% higher against the dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $500,469.06 and $10,676.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00228938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00084326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.01414886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00183762 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

