Golem (GNT) Price Tops $0.0878 on Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.0878 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, BitMart, BitBay and Ethfinex. Golem has a total market capitalization of $86.95 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golem has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00229183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00084653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.50 or 0.01399863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00185323 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC, Tidex, Binance, BitMart, Upbit, WazirX, Liqui, YoBit, OOOBTC, BitBay, Livecoin, Huobi, Poloniex, GOPAX, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Vebitcoin, BigONE, Coinbe, DragonEX, Iquant, Bitbns, Mercatox, Koinex, Bittrex, Zebpay, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Ethfinex and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.