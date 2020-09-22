Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GT has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 84,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 345,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 324,518 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 1,400,771 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

