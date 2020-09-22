Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $84.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. BidaskClub downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.00. 4,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 233.15 and a beta of 0.85. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $115.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.1495 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $135,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 4,403 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $331,237.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 484,154 shares in the company, valued at $36,422,905.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,976 shares of company stock worth $43,907,614. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326,183 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 801,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after acquiring an additional 43,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7,977.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 670,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 586,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

