Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AJX. TheStreet raised Great Ajax from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

AJX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,015. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 29.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 12.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 79,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 19.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 87.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

