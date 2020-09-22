Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.35 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $584.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.84. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $35,723.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 411,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,227.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 327.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

