Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GEF. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BofA Securities upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 156,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,363. Greif has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 13.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270,267 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Greif by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 284,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 147,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 126,712 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at about $1,223,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

