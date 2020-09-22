GridCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,068.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GridCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $1,068.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GridCoin

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.