Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.31 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Grin has a market capitalization of $17.31 million and $4.10 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Coinall, TradeOgre and Hotbit. During the last week, Grin has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000898 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 52,987,320 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Hotbit, Coinall, LBank, BitForex, Bisq and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

