GrowGeneration (NYSE:GRWG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.02 Million

Analysts forecast that GrowGeneration (NYSE:GRWG) will report $47.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.85 million and the lowest is $42.69 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $21.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $173.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.68 million to $179.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $257.24 million, with estimates ranging from $244.79 million to $262.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NYSE:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of GRWG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. 29,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,029. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.78.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.