Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 94.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 286.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.