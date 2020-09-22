Gulden Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Gulden has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $7,132.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00418455 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003158 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 522,158,335 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

