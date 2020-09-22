H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Price Up 10.5%

H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO) shares traded up 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26. 88,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 47,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The company has a market cap of $82.25 million and a P/E ratio of -11.18.

About H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.