Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.10.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

NYSE HASI opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $43.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.