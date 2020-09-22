Happycoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,782.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. Happycoin has a market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00651529 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.75 or 0.14878644 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004662 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00032089 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000791 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

