Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Shares Gap Up to $5.05

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $5.75. Harbor Custom Development shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 786 shares trading hands.

About Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

