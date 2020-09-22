Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Up 6.2%

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $5.99. 2,164,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 771,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.92 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,349.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 663.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

