Harmony (ONE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.34 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Harmony token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $35.16 million and $6.34 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043581 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.13 or 0.04390413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034359 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.