Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 58% Lower Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $94.54 or 0.00897898 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and $1.17 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 58% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00028043 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 109,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,396 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.