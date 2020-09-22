Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hasbro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Shares of HAS opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,842,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,935,000 after buying an additional 190,606 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,671,000 after buying an additional 146,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,373,000 after buying an additional 505,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

