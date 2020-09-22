Haven Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $996,656.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $28.76 million and $996,656.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00020186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,529.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.72 or 0.03283324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.99 or 0.02060807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00422746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00862979 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00047260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00507747 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,531,542 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

