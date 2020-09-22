Head-To-Head Analysis: Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) versus Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Acacia Research alerts:

This table compares Acacia Research and Franchise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research -145.43% -2.02% -1.34% Franchise Group 0.93% 12.93% 2.50%

Risk & Volatility

Acacia Research has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franchise Group has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Acacia Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Franchise Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Acacia Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Franchise Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acacia Research and Franchise Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research $11.25 million 15.42 -$17.11 million N/A N/A Franchise Group $132.55 million 7.31 -$2.16 million N/A N/A

Franchise Group has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Research.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Acacia Research and Franchise Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Research 0 0 1 0 3.00 Franchise Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Acacia Research currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Acacia Research’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acacia Research is more favorable than Franchise Group.

Summary

Franchise Group beats Acacia Research on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. The company owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include U.S. patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in a range of industries. It has executed approximately 1,560 license agreements, and approximately 200 patent portfolio licensing and enforcement programs. Acacia Research Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers. It also operates as a retailer primarily focuses on providing customers with in-store and online access to purchase new, one-of-a kind, out-of-box, discontinued, obsolete, used, reconditioned, overstocked, and scratched and dented products in various merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, furniture, and lawn and garden equipment, at prices that are lower than list prices; and specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.