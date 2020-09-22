Head to Head Analysis: Imax (NYSE:IMAX) & Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) and Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Imax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Ballantyne Strong shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Imax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Ballantyne Strong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Imax and Ballantyne Strong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imax -18.91% -6.88% -4.04% Ballantyne Strong -12.43% -27.58% -11.72%

Volatility and Risk

Imax has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballantyne Strong has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imax and Ballantyne Strong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imax $395.66 million 1.94 $46.87 million $0.76 17.14 Ballantyne Strong $62.55 million 0.37 -$10.10 million N/A N/A

Imax has higher revenue and earnings than Ballantyne Strong.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Imax and Ballantyne Strong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imax 0 2 6 0 2.75 Ballantyne Strong 0 0 0 0 N/A

Imax currently has a consensus price target of $16.31, suggesting a potential upside of 25.87%. Given Imax’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Imax is more favorable than Ballantyne Strong.

Summary

Imax beats Ballantyne Strong on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services. It also designs, manufactures, installs, sells, and leases IMAX theater projection system equipment; maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network; distributes and licenses original content investment, IMAX home entertainment, and others; and sells or leases its theater systems to theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions, as well as engages in the after-market sale of projection system parts and 3D glasses. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff. It owns or otherwise has rights to trademarks and trade names, which include IMAX, IMAX Dome, IMAX 3D, IMAX 3D Dome, Experience It in IMAX, The IMAX Experience, An IMAX Experience, An IMAX 3DExperience, IMAX DMR, DMR, IMAX nXos, IMAX think big, think big, and IMAX Is Believing, as well as the service mark IMAX THEATRE. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a network of 1,505 IMAX theater systems comprising 1,409 commercial multiplexes, 14 commercial destinations, and 82 institutional facilities operating in 80 countries. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events. It also provides digital projection equipment installations and after-sale maintenance and network support services to the entertainment industry. In addition, this segment distributes projectors, servers, audio systems, and other third-party products, including library management systems, lenses, and lamps. The company sells screen systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators; and provides technical services directly to theater owners and other entertainment-related markets, and through dealers or value added reseller networks. The Convergent segment delivers digital signage solutions and related services primarily to retail, banking, healthcare, and Digital-Out-Of-Home advertising network operators. Its Digital Signage as a Service platform provides an end-to-end solution, including hardware, software, content development and distribution, network monitoring, support, and field maintenance services. The Strong Outdoor segment provides outdoor advertising and marketing to advertising agencies and corporate accounts, primarily in New York City. It offers out-of-home advertising services on taxicabs; and sells advertising to corporate media buyers and advertising agencies for display on vinyl printed signs. Ballantyne Strong, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

