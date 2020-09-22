Head to Head Comparison: AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) versus BioCardia (NYSE:BCDA)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -5,770.41% -42.76% -33.45% BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05%

Risk and Volatility

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -1, indicating that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 737.10 -$9.53 million N/A N/A BioCardia $630,000.00 51.48 -$13.99 million N/A N/A

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCardia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AIM ImmunoTech and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 0 3 0 3.00

AIM ImmunoTech currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 101.92%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.20%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Summary

BioCardia beats AIM ImmunoTech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, and cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, urothelial, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

