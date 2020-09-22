Head-To-Head Comparison: Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) & Workiva (NASDAQ:WK)

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nice and Workiva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nice 1 3 5 0 2.44 Workiva 1 2 3 0 2.33

Nice presently has a consensus target price of $215.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.29%. Workiva has a consensus target price of $58.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Workiva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workiva is more favorable than Nice.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Nice shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Nice shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Workiva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nice has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nice and Workiva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nice $1.57 billion 8.64 $185.90 million $4.35 50.07 Workiva $297.89 million 9.24 -$48.13 million ($0.97) -59.41

Nice has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nice, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nice and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nice 12.21% 12.82% 8.04% Workiva -19.34% -79.60% -8.56%

Summary

Nice beats Workiva on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance. Its solutions are delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise. This segment serves contact centers, back office operations, and retail branches in various industries. The Financial Crime and Compliance segment provides real time and cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance, and enterprise-wide case management services for financial institutions, regulatory authorities, and fintech companies. The company also offers professional and support services covering various stages of the technology lifecycle. It sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has strategic alliances with Accenture, BT, ConvergeOne, Dimension Data, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, IPC, Motorola, PWC, RingCentral, Salesforce, Servion, Tata Consulting Services, and Verizon. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

