Head-To-Head Contrast: Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) & Level Vision Electronics (NASDAQ:LVLV)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) and Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Goodyear Tire & Rubber and Level Vision Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodyear Tire & Rubber -12.73% -10.48% -2.51% Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goodyear Tire & Rubber and Level Vision Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodyear Tire & Rubber $14.75 billion 0.12 -$311.00 million $1.08 7.21 Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Level Vision Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Level Vision Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and Level Vision Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodyear Tire & Rubber 0 8 3 0 2.27 Level Vision Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus price target of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 29.17%. Given Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Goodyear Tire & Rubber is more favorable than Level Vision Electronics.

Risk & Volatility

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Level Vision Electronics has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goodyear Tire & Rubber beats Level Vision Electronics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands. It also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; manufactures and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; sells chemical and natural rubber products; and provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and miscellaneous other products and services. It operates approximately 1,100 tire and auto-service center outlets, which offer products for retail sale, and provides automotive repair and other services. The company sells its products worldwide through a network of independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and retailers. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Level Vision Electronics Company Profile

Level Vision Electronics Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells consumer electronics mainly wireless handsets in Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, Egypt, Morocco, India, Africa, and the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of cell phones and related accessories, such as Bluetooth and earpieces. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

