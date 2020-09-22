Head to Head Survey: Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) & Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) and Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Luckin Coffee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baristas Coffee $20,000.00 145.83 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Luckin Coffee $125.27 million 4.89 -$241.26 million N/A N/A

Baristas Coffee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luckin Coffee.

Risk & Volatility

Baristas Coffee has a beta of 6.3, indicating that its share price is 530% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luckin Coffee has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Baristas Coffee and Luckin Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Luckin Coffee 0 1 2 0 2.67

Luckin Coffee has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,669.23%. Given Luckin Coffee’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Luckin Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baristas Coffee -1,529.58% N/A -44.98% Luckin Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Luckin Coffee beats Baristas Coffee on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. As of May 28, 2020, it operated through ten coffee stands in the greater Seattle area. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 2,370 stores, including 2,163 pick-up stores, 109 relax stores, and 98 delivery kitchens in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

