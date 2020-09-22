Head to Head Survey: CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (NYSE:AHOTF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and CoreSite Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CoreSite Realty $572.73 million 8.71 $75.84 million $5.10 23.00

CoreSite Realty has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and CoreSite Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 4 0 0 2.00 CoreSite Realty 2 4 3 0 2.11

American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has a consensus price target of $2.69, indicating a potential upside of 43.72%. CoreSite Realty has a consensus price target of $120.88, indicating a potential upside of 3.07%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Profitability

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and CoreSite Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A CoreSite Realty 12.77% 39.91% 3.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options  all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

