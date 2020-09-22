HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised HealthStream to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $20.01 on Friday. HealthStream has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth $6,179,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 73.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 133,141 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 125.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 156,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 87,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

