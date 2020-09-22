HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $64,339.47 and $759.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043419 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.45 or 0.04371314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002154 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

