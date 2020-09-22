Heartland Group Holdings Ltd (HGH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 9th

Heartland Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:HGH) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

About Heartland Group

Heartland Group Holdings Limited provides various financial services in New Zealand and Australia. The company offers various financial services for families, including term, transactional, and savings based deposit accounts; residential and reverse mortgage lending services; and motor vehicle and consumer finance, and other financial services.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.