Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €0.55 ($0.64) and last traded at €0.51 ($0.60). Approximately 1,039,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.50 ($0.59).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €0.54 ($0.64) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €0.99 ($1.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is €0.66 and its 200 day moving average is €0.64. The company has a market cap of $154.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.41.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Company Profile (ETR:HDD)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

