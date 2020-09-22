Helium (HNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.79 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00016378 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. Helium has a market cap of $74.79 million and $770,845.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006141 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019734 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002515 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 49,720,141 coins and its circulating supply is 43,523,508 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.