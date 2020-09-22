Helix (HLIX) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $167,621.97 and approximately $18.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 28,922,673 coins and its circulating supply is 28,786,866 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin.

Buying and Selling Helix

Helix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

