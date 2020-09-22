Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (HAST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (LON:HAST) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HAST opened at GBX 288 ($3.76) on Tuesday. Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 324.12 ($4.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $111.39 million and a P/E ratio of -33.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 282.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 264.11.

In other news, insider Graham Oldroyd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total value of £14,200 ($18,554.82). Also, insider Jamie Korner sold 24,000 shares of Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total value of £68,160 ($89,063.11). In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,694 shares of company stock worth $13,545,096.

Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst Company Profile

Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust Plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to exploit global opportunities to provide long-term growth to shareholders through a diversified, international, multi-strategy portfolio, which also offers access to specialist funds, including hedge and private equity.

