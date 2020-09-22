Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) and Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) is one of 702 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hepion Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Competitors 7210 19646 37514 1505 2.51

Hepion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.54%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 41.75%. Given Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hepion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -$6.72 million -0.53 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.95 billion $238.80 million -1.74

Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hepion Pharmaceuticals. Hepion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 0.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -82.30% -57.98% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,753.67% -191.24% -32.01%

Summary

Hepion Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

