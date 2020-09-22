HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Down 27.9% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. HEROcoin has a market cap of $327,319.45 and $1,547.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00227820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.01436217 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00181926 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

