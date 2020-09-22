Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.44.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2,443.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

