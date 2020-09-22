Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $148.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hershey have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company’s bottom line came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second-quarter of 2020. Revenue growth in North America, even in the face of coronavirus-related hurdles, was impressive. Notably, Hershey’s solid brands helped it gain confectionary market share. These factors, along with solid cost management and price realization, helped counter COVID-19-related cost pressures and are likely to aid margin expansion in the second half. However, overall sales remained soft due to weakness in the International & Other segment as well as currency headwinds. Management anticipates a slower recovery in the International unit, while it expects stronger second-half sales in the North America unit, backed by continued higher at-home consumption.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.53.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average is $137.96. Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Hershey by 484.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 37,745 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Hershey by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

