HEX Trading Up 48.8% This Week (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 48.8% higher against the dollar. HEX has a market cap of $1.26 billion and $1.46 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00080948 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000435 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043714 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00112465 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008443 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 341,009,929,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,965,572,241 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.