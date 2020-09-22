HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEXO. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEXO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 57,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589,286. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in HEXO by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in HEXO by 2,612.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in HEXO by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

