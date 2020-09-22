Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $36,141.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043497 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.23 or 0.04408610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034868 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

