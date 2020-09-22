High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PCF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,824. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

In other news, Director Andrew Dakos sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $44,810.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,485 shares of company stock worth $198,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

