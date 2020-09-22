HolidayCheck Group (ETR:HOC) Stock Price Up 2.5%

HolidayCheck Group AG (ETR:HOC) rose 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €1.45 ($1.71) and last traded at €1.45 ($1.71). Approximately 22,354 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.42 ($1.66).

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.

About HolidayCheck Group (ETR:HOC)

HolidayCheck Group AG operates as a digital company for holidaymakers in Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and Switzerland. It operates HolidayCheck, a hotel rating and travel booking portal; Zoover, a hotel rating portal; and Weeronline/Meteovista weather portals, as well as MietwagenCheck and Driveboo rental car portals.

