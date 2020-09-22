Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.63.

HOLI opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,059,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,894,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,019,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,841 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2,197.8% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,672,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after buying an additional 2,556,012 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,482,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,394,000 after buying an additional 141,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,093,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

