Holo (HOT) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Holo has a total market cap of $83.48 million and $4.32 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, WazirX, Binance and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00228700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00082951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.01474684 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00182932 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,474,168,455 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Liqui, Binance, OOOBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, WazirX, Fatbtc, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.