Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Hologic stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 48,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hologic by 141.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 102.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 378,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

